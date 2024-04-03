LVZ Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

LVZ Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.01. 41,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,914. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.