MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MMD stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 54,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 237,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

