Marathon Petroleum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,734 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 23% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,903 call options.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.15 and a 200-day moving average of $159.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $218.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after buying an additional 865,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $109,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

