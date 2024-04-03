Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.48 on Friday. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $64.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Marchex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Articles

