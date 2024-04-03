Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Cut by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises 0.6% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,474. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $256.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.70.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

