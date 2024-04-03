Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of MAXN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 1,027,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,304. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $155.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 177.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

