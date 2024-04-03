McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.87

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 108655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a "d" rating to a "c" rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $3.22. The company had revenue of $58.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.00 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 32.92%. Research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. UBS Group AG raised its position in McEwen Mining by 58.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 968.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 221.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

