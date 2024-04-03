Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Down 1.6%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.24. 3,478,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 23,766,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,655,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,423 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,630,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

