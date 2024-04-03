Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Trimmed by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87. The company has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

