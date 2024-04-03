Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Shares Gap Up to $51.60

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.60, but opened at $53.40. Mercury General shares last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 49,826 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mercury General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Mercury General by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

