MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

CXH opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Institutional Trading of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $248,000.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

