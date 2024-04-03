MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

MMT stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.