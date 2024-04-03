MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
MMT stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Multimarket Income Trust
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Banks Think Small Cap Stocks Need to Catch Up: 3 Winners
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.