Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MLSS opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.98. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

