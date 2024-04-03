Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of MLSS opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.98. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
