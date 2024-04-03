MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $20.50

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $21.85. MINISO Group shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 267,546 shares changing hands.

MINISO Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

About MINISO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 95.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 395.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.