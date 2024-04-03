Mizuho Raises Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $22.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $1,641,622.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares in the company, valued at $63,299,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 609,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,925. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Utz Brands by 104.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Utz Brands by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

