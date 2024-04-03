Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Increased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Moderna were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Moderna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,021 shares of company stock worth $6,847,342. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.27.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

