Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Major Shareholder Sells $12,179.20 in Stock

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $12,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,944 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

First City Investment Group, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

On Tuesday, March 26th, First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $62,191.08.

On Wednesday, March 20th, First City Investment Group, L sold 565 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $9,424.20.

Modiv Industrial Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:MDV traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,966. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.31.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Modiv Industrial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is -80.99%.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the first quarter worth about $115,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 851.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 21.3% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modiv Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.