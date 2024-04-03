Morgan Stanley Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $110.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PVH from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PVH by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

