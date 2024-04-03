Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 217.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $9.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33. The stock has a market cap of $585.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.48.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $161,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $161,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $119,331.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,110,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,350,000.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,656 in the last ninety days. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

