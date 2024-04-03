Naguib Sawiris Acquires 47,820 Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) insider Naguib Sawiris acquired 47,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,839 ($35.64) per share, with a total value of £1,357,609.80 ($1,704,255.34).

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Endeavour Mining stock traded up GBX 28 ($0.35) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,654 ($20.76). The stock had a trading volume of 391,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,679. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23,228.57 and a beta of 0.82. Endeavour Mining plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,231 ($15.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,242 ($28.14). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,399.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,570.01.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -92,857.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.11) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.