Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Edward Jones

Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $63.52.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

