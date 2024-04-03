Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $91.91 on Friday. Natera has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $133,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $82,643.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,399 shares of company stock worth $25,956,102. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Natera by 674.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588,147 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after acquiring an additional 632,047 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

