Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 37.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $50,343.96 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00107604 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00036023 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00016949 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.