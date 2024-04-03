Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $906,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19.
In related news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $28,520.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
