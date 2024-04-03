Nervos Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36.81 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $744.53 million and $36.81 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,855.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $600.30 or 0.00911552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00152339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00045851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00186937 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00132858 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,560,625,211 coins and its circulating supply is 43,878,607,415 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

