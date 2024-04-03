NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $18.34 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTST. Wolfe Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE NTST opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 159.64, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 745.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

