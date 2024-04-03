NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Cut to $45.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 527,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,945 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325,612 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

