North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $10.60 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $152,111,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,533,000 after buying an additional 508,807 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after buying an additional 465,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,654,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,660. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.27.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

