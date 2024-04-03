North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Purchases 136 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 2.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $11.92 on Wednesday, hitting $978.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,737. The company has a market capitalization of $386.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $941.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $762.87. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $982.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

