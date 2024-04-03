North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Raises Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,697 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.10% of FMC worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 64,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FMC by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 100,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Roth Mkm started coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.02. 230,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,789. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $125.20.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

