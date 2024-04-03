North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 2.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,394,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $8.66 on Wednesday, hitting $700.45. 133,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,587. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $671.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

