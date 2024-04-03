North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 617 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Rollins accounts for 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.06% of Rollins worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after buying an additional 5,041,371 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,974,000 after acquiring an additional 189,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,395,000 after purchasing an additional 146,536 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rollins by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,005. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 over the last quarter. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

