Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $54.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.38%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

