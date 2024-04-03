Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NUW stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,615 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 126,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

