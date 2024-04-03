Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In related news, VP David J. Lamb bought 6,000 shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,525,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after buying an additional 87,196 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,044,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,028,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 43,705 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,261,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

