Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.
Insider Transactions at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
In related news, VP David J. Lamb bought 6,000 shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
