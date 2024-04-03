Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAC opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

