Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Performance

NPCT stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Get Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $99,781.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,188,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,973,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 77,258 shares of company stock valued at $796,408.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.