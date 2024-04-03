Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.30% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

