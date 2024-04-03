Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NMS opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

