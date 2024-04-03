Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JLS opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

