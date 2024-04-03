Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NMZ opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

