Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUV stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.