Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $12.24.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $207,315.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,578,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,107,843.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 96,402 shares of company stock worth $1,160,397.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
