Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $12.24.

Insider Activity at Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $207,315.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,578,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,107,843.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 96,402 shares of company stock worth $1,160,397.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,078.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

