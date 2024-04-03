Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

JPI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. 15,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,881. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

