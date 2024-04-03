Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of JPI stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $19.28.
About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.
