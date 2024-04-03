Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPI stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $19.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.