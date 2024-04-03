Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

JPC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 67,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,537. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71.

In other Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $56,722.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,520,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 449.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 950,972 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 409,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 511,928 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

