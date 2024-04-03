Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:JRI opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 178,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,655,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

