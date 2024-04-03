Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE JRI opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.12.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
