Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBB opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

