Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,705 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. McDonald's makes up about 2.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $277.31. 515,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald's ( NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $320.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

